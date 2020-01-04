Kimanis by-election: All set for nomination

KIMANIS: The nomination for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election will kick off at 9am today, with speculation geared towards the number of potential candidates who will turn up to file their papers.

The Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Dun Banir hall in Beaufort will be the centre of attention as it is the selected venue for the nomination in the 10th by-election to be held since the 14th general election in May 2018.

The Election Commission (EC) is allowing one hour for hopeful candidates to file their nomination forms.

The EC has fixed Jan 18 for polling. Early voting is on Jan 14.

Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has announced its Kimanis division head Datuk Karim Bujang, 67, as the party’s candidate for the by-election.

Barisan Nasional (BN), meanwhile, has picked Kimanis Umno division chief Datuk Mohamad Alamin, 48, as its choice for the contest.

Several individuals are also expected to file their papers as Independent candidates.

Meanwhile, EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, when met by reporters after a visit to the nomination centre today, said 14 nomination forms for the by-election have been purchased so far. Karim was Warisan’s candidate for the seat in the 14th general election but lost by a narrow margin of 156 votes to former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, who was then with Barisan Nasional (BN).

The Federal Court on Dec 1 last year upheld the Kota Kinabalu Election Court’s decision to nullify Anifah’s victory in the seat in GE14.

The Kota Kinabalu Election Court arrived at the decision on Aug 16 last year after finding that there were additional ballots that could have affected the result.

Anifah had polled 11,942 votes in the three-cornered fight. The third candidate, from Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah, managed 1,300 votes. The electoral rolls for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election has 29,664 voters, comprising 29,654 regular voters, nine early voters and one absentee voter.

Meanwhile, Beaufort district police chief DSP Azmir Abd Razak said 375 police personnel will be on duty on nomination day.

He advised party supporters not to act aggressively while throwing support behind their respective candidates. — Bernama