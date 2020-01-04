Kimanis to have Bird’s Nest Industrial Park

BINSULOK: Despite electricity disruptions, more than 500 local residents thronged Dewan Dato’ Shah Bandar Salleh in Kampung Binsulok yesterday afternoon, eager to hear the Sabah State Government’s economic plans.

The working visit and briefing at Kampung Binsulok was attended by Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFI), Datuk Junz Wong, who detailed the Sabah State Government’s ongoing plans to elevate the economic status of local residents.

Junz explained, as per MAFI’s Sabah Agriculture Blueprint which was launched by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal late last year, Kimanis has been identified as one of the key areas for bird’s nest production.

Therefore moving forward, it will be elevated into a Bird’s Nest Industrial Park with a collection centre to drive the industry, he said.

“We want to attract more local agropreneurs. That is why 150 free bird’s nest houses were built statewide through Jabatan Perkhidmatan Veterinar, including 20 houses in Kimanis.

“For those who do not qualify for the free bird’s nest house programme, financial schemes will be available for those eager to invest in this lucrative industry. So please apply and be part of these programmes,” said Junz.

Also addressed was the state of economy affecting local fishermen.

Junz told the attendees that efforts were ongoing to plant ‘tukuns’ along the coastal areas of Kimanis all the way from Kuala Penyu to Paper, this will create a more stable ecosystem for fish, resulting in better yields for fishermen. He planned to plant at least 30 to 50 more ‘tukun’ this year.

On top of that, the State Government is proactive taking steps to tackle problematic foreign fishing vessels especially those from Vietnam. Junz has implemented a policy to sink every illegal Vietnamese boat caught fishing in Sabah waters.

“The Sabah State Government has not issued a single permit to foreign boats since coming into power, and we will continue to sink those who enter our waters illegally,” said Junz while showing the local residents a video clip of a Vietnamese boat being sunk by the authorities last year.