Liew: RM152 mln for repair of soldiers’ quarters this year

SIBU: The Ministry of Defence has been allocated RM152 million to repair and maintain the living quarters for families of army personnel this year.

Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong said RM50 million was allocated for the same purpose last year, to repair 1,926 units .

Liew told reporters this during a working visit to the 9th Infrantry Brigade at Mile 10 Oya Camp here yesterday.

He was accompanied by First Infantry Division commander Major General Datuk Md Din Abu, 9th Brigade Infantry commander Brigadier-general Abd Rahman Ab Wahad, Sibu MP Oscar Ling and Pelawan assemblyman David Wong.

Liew said from this year’s allocation, they would repair some 6,000 units.

“This is a new policy of our ministry…focussing on repairing and building living quarters that have been damaged or declared unfit for dwelling.

“It is important that the soldiers’ families have a decent and comfortable place to live in while their spouses are away during operations that may last months.

“The Ministry of Defence and the armed forces are committed to ensure that the living

quarters are always in safe condition and fit for dwelling,” he added.