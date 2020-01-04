MAAC describes Dr Maszlee’s resignation as premature

SEREMBAN: The Malaysian Academic Association Congress (MAAC) has described the resignation of Dr Maszlee Malik as Education Minister as premature.

Its president Datuk Dr Mohd Idrus Mohd Masirin said this was because he was in the process of improving many areas in the education sector including national higher education.

“Dr Maszlee had done his best in reforming the education sector and it is producing results. Nobody can do what he has done in such a short period of time without the experience being an education minister. Dr Maszlee has yet to accomplish his mission to help the community in higher education.

“We hope the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad would consider giving Dr Maszlee a chance to lead us again,” he said in a statement to Bernama here yesterday.

On Thursday, Dr Maszlee announced his resignation as Education Minister effective yesterday.

Commenting further, Mohd Idrus said Maszlee’s resignation has hampered plans for changes to national higher education as formulated earlier.

“As such, to ensure continuity, MAAC is proposing to the government to restore the Higher Education Ministry with Dr Maszlee appointed as its minister.

“This is to enable the minister focus on efforts to raise the quality of human resources in future to face the challenges of Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0),” he said. — Bernama