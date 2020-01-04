Man escaping teen girl’s parents gets nabbed for trespassing

SIBU: A man who tried to escape the parents of an 18-year-old girl he had brought to a Foochow Road hotel ended up being arrested for trespassing early yesterday.

It is understood that the girl had failed to return home for a few days, prompting her parents to search for her.

Upon discovering she was at the budget hotel, they immediately went to collect her.

When the suspect spotted the girl’s parents, he attempted to escape by climbing out a hotel window.

It is said that a passerby saw the suspect climbing out the window and, thinking the suspect wanted to commit suicide, decided to call the police.

The suspect then entered a premises next door, belonging to an association, through a window.

However, he found no way to escape as the association’s door was locked.

Someone contacted one of the workers of the association to inform them of the incident.

When discovered, the suspect attempted to ask the association not to lodge a police report against him.

However, the association refused to accept the request and lodged a police report against him for trespassing.