Man hijacks garbage truck before ramming it into policeman’s house in Batu Kawa

KUCHING: A Trienekens garbage truck was hijacked by a man who then crashed it into the house of a member of the police force at a residential area in Batu Kawa at around 1.30pm today.

Police have confirmed the case and are currently tracking down the suspect, who fled the scene after the incident.

According to an eyewitness, the suspect had arrived in the area in his own car and then proceeded to block the garbage truck which happened to be passing by before alighting and confronting the truck driver and a general worker.

The truck driver and the general worker then stepped out of the truck to calm the enraged suspect.

“Instead, he (suspect) got into the truck and drove off. He rammed into a coconut tree before crashing into the house on purpose,” said the eyewitness.

After crashing into the house, the suspect got into his own car and drove off.

The motive of the suspect is still unknown and no report of injuries have been received by the authorities.

Meanwhile, Trienekens in a statement said they were fully cooperating with the police in their investigation.

The statement also stressed that the safety of their staff members and the public will always remain as their top priority.