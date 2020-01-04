Obey the law, Sabah CP tells supporters at Kimanis by-election

BEAUFORT: Candidates and supporters from both Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) are reminded to obey all election laws and rules to ensure the Kimanis by-election runs smoothly without any untoward incidents.

This reminder was handed out by Sabah Commissioner of Police Datuk Omar Mammah during the nomination period of the Kimanis by-election that was held at Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Dun Banir in Beaufort today.

“Candidates, party members and supporters are reminded to obey and practice democracy during today’s nomination, during the campaign period and right up to election day.

“We urge all those involved in this by-election to behave themselves to ensure a smooth process without any untoward incident as the safety of the people here in Beaufort as well as in Kimanis is also your responsibility,” he said.

Omar also reminded candidates and their agents to obtain permits from the police for any public gatherings that they intended to hold.

“I urge all candidates and their party members to abide and to refer to the the Election Act 1958 and the Election Offences Act 1954 to avoid any incidents from happening,” he said.

Meanwhile, Omar said about 375 police officers and personnel were involved during the nomination period at the Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Dun Banir in Beaufort.

Omar said police were present at the nomination centre to ensure public safety, to control the flow of traffic and to monitor supporters from both parties, who gathered at the centre as early as 6am.

“We will deploy about 790 police officers and personnel during the whole campaign period until election day on Jan 18,” said Omar.

The Kimanis by-election will see a straight fight between Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) Datuk Karim Bujang and Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

The Kimanis parliamentary seat was declared vacant after the Federal Court upheld the Election Court’s ruling, nullifying former MP Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s victory in the 14th General Election 2018.