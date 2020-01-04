Rationalisation of overseas missions among Wisma Putra’s plan for 2020

PUTRAJAYA: Wisma Putra yesterday announced its 12-point plan to be achieved this year, including a rationalisation of Malaysian missions and agencies overseas.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said Wisma Putra will restructure the public service institution and minimise the overlap of functions, roles and responsibilities among the agencies involved.

“This will optimise human resources and reduce overall government spending,” he said in a press conference announcing the 2019 achievements and the 2020 Wisma Putra achievement targets at his office here yesterday.

Saifuddin said that for example, Malaysian missions are present in almost all countries through MIDA and Matrade, and a rationalisation plan would make the agencies more efficient and systematic.

He added that the initiative would only involve redeployment of officers and staff members rather than termination.

Saifuddin the number of Malaysian delegates overseas will be increased, notably through the reopening of the Malaysian Embassy in Pyongyang following the resumption of bilateral ties with North Korea, and the setting up of a Malaysian Consulate General in Istanbul, Turkey, as well as the appointment of Honorary Consuls in Iraq, Libya and Yemen respectively.

“The reopening of the (Malaysian) embassy in North Korea is expected (hopefully) in the first quarter of next year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said among the other targets set was to work with the Election Commission on voting abroad as well as to make Malaysia a hub for international non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“Wisma Putra will continue to work with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Malaysian Youth Council, and lawmakers to intensify Malaysia’s involvement in international programmes and meetings in promoting the New Malaysia foreign policy,” he said.

He said Wisma Putra, through its Department of Maritime Affairs, is preparing a draft paper on the establishment of the Southeast Asian Regional Centre for Maritime Excellence.

Saifuddin also said that the wife of Prime Minister Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali has agreed to lead a Malaysian delegation in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women. — Bernama