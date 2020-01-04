Rehab centre tenant charged with sodomy, sexual misconduct

KUCHING: A resident of a rehabilitation centre was indicted with seven charges for allegedly sodomising and sexually assaulting another 27-year-old resident.

The accused, 26, however pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him by an interpreter at the Sessions Court here yesterday.

Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd @ Mohd Yusoff then set Jan 30 for case management, and ordered the accused to be remanded at Puncak Borneo Prison pending the hearing.

According to the indictment, the accused was charged with non-consensual sex by sodomising the victim on five occasions. The accused also committed sexual misconduct twice by inserting his finger into the victim’s anus without consent.

He allegedly committed the crime at 9pm on Dec 20 to 24 last year inside the dormitory of a rehabilitation centre in Jalan Penrissen.

The accused faces five charges under Section 377C of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of not less than five years and not more than 20 years, and caning on conviction.

He was also charged under Section 377CA of the Penal Code for sexual misconduct, which provides for a jail term of not less than five years and no more than 30 years on conviction.

Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the victim lodged a report at the Kota Sentosa police station at 3.20pm on Dec 26.

The accused was then arrested and remanded for seven days, and was charged in court yesterday. He was not represented by a lawyer.