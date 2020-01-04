Saifuddin dismisses speculations about education minister post

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has dismissed rumours that he will be replacing Maszlee Malik as education minister.

He stressed that these rumours were merely speculations by certain parties.

“They are only speculations. No, no, no,” he said in a press conference held after announcing the Foreign Ministry’s 2019 achievements and targets for 2020 yesterday.

Saifuddin was commenting on media reports quoting various political analysts who said he was a suitable candidate to take over from Maszlee.

In a press conference yesterday, Maszlee announced that he was resigning from the post of education minister, effective Jan 3.

He said the decision was made on the advice of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

IN SANDAKAN, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has expressed his appreciation of Maszlee on his service to the government despite becoming a cabinet member for only 20 months.

“I appreciate Dr Maszlee’s contributions even though he faced many challenges in carrying out his duty as Education Minister.

“He is a cabinet member who respects the principle of solidarity in shared responsibility in whatever decision taken by the cabinet,” he told reporters after visiting the Duchess of Kent Hospital here yesterday.

Lim also wished Maszlee well in carrying out his duty as Simpang Renggam MP while the former education minister had also stated his undivided support and loyalty to the Prime Minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) as well as the Pakatan Harapan government on Thursday. — Bernama