See praises Maszlee, wishes him well

KUCHING: Former Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik is an academician who belongs to the intellectual circle where he will excel, opined Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How.

“He is very much an academician, so I think probably he lacks political ways of handling things. I wish him all the best for his future undertakings,” he said yesterday when asked to comment on Maszlee’s resignation.

See noted that the former minister is a very hardworking person who wanted the best for the schools and children.

“Within the short one year he was here at least three times visiting dilapidated schools. He was very concerned and asked us to give him the list of these schools, which are the priority to visit.

“He has done his best. You can’t please everybody. There will be people who are not happy with this and that.

“This morning there were 300,000 people who signed a petition wanting him to stay,” See said at SK St Andrew’s Back to School Programme.

On the programme, See explained that it was targeted at B40 group, and was initiated by Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

“She is very concerned about getting the students to school. We got the schools to give us a list of B40 families and got the items for the students.

“We are giving bags, stationery items and shoes. Hopefully this will make the students happier and to make sure they are in school,” he said.

See added that more than 2,000 sets of the back-to-school packs have given out since last week. He said besides schools in Kuching, the packs were also given out to schools in Batu Kitang, Bau, Satok and Petra Jaya.