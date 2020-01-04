STB welcomes new year with signing of 2 MoUs

KUCHING: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) ushered in the New Year on a high note through the signing of two memoranda of understanding (MoU) with Hainan Airlines and ATS Global Travel and Charter recently.

It was part of STB’s on-going effort to develop Sarawak’s tourism sector.

The MoU with Hainan Airlines will see the International SKYTRAX five-star brand launch scheduled Haikou-Kuching-Haikou flights with an inaugural flight expected in the first quarter of this year. It will operate two direct flights per week using the 164-seater B737-800 aircraft including eight first class seats.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah believed that with this latest development and initiative Sarawak could move confidently towards solving the connectivity challenges which have been the main hindrance to tourism development over the past years.

“This MoU clearly indicates the seriousness of the state government in solving connectivity issues. We are also talking to other regional airlines which have expressed interest to connect Kuching to other hubs in the region,” he said during the MoU signing ceremony.

STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor also said she is confident that the enhanced connectivity through this deal would see greater improvement in the number of visitors from China, giving them a chance to experience all that Sarawak has to offer, which cater to their specific interests.

The MoU with ATS Global Travel & Charter Sdn Bhd (ATS), a Bumiputera wholly-owned Malaysian company offering chartered flights to South East Asian markets, is aimed to make Kuching City a Umrah hub, serving as a gateway for Umrah pilgrims from Kuching to Jeddah or Kuching to Madinah.

These Umrah flights will be flying up to 300,000 pilgrims from Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei as ATS will provide feeder flights from major Indonesian cities in Kalimantan and Java.

“The MoU with ATS marks another milestone in the history of tourism development in Sarawak as this joint initiative will further boost the number of visitors, taking into consideration night-stop expenses, transfers, pre and post departure tours to and from the Holy land,”

“It is our hope to create a hub for Umrah pilgrimage to serve the regional needs especially in Borneo and nearby Indonesian provinces. I count it as a blessing to serve the ‘Ummah’ to fulfil their religious obligations and to the people who desire to travel for leisure and business,” said Abdul Karim.

It is projected that the number of Umrah pilgrims will translate into an additional annual revenue of up to RM150 million for Sarawak.

The signing of the two MoUs was held at Hilton Kuching whereby Hainan Airlines was represented by Yang Lei of Hainan Airlines and STB by its chairman Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz. Witnessing the ceremonywere Abdul Karim and a representative from China’s Consul General here Li Wang Yuan.

The ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, Sharzede, Fu Feng the vice general manager and project development department manager of Hainan Airlines were also present.

The ATS MoU was signed by its executive director Mohd Shahrom Mabol and Abdul Wahab, witnessed by Abdul Karim, and Irhamna Firthriya a representative of Indonesia’s Consul General in Kuching.