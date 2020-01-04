Swamp timber premium increases three to six folds

KUCHING: The premium on swamp timber species in Sarawak has increased by three to six times, effective Jan 1 this year.

Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Resources Datu Len Talif Salleh confirmed this when contacted yesterday.

“Yes, the increase is flat rate for all swamp (timber) species,” he told The Borneo Post when asked for a confirmation on the premium hike.

When asked why the increase, Len advised The Borneo Post to seek an answer from the director of state Forest Department Datu Hamden Mohammad.

Hamden, when contacted disclosed that the premium for swamp timber species had not been reviewed for over three decades.

The director also said that industry players across the state had been consulted before the decision to increase the premium end of last year.

“The industry players had been consulted beforehand. This swamp species of timber have never been reviewed for more than 30 years.

“Moreover, there is not much our swamp timber left now, less than 15 per cent,” he said.

Asked to clarify the 15 per cent, Hamden said the production of swamp timber constituted only 15 per cent of the total production.

Sources in the industry revealed to The Borneo Post that the new rate of all swamp timber species is now RM10 per cubic metre.

Prior to the hike, the premium for Ramin was RM2.90 per cubic metre, Jongkong and all swamp timber species were RM1.50 per cubic metre.