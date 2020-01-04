Tuah Suni is new Serian Resident

SERIAN: A local boy, Tuah Suni, has been appointed as the new Resident of Serian.

Tuah, who hails from Tarat Melawi, takes up the post which has been vacant since his predecessor Johnathan Lugoh reached compulsory retirement age on Dec 4.

The 57-year-old Tuah was previously deputy resident of Kuching. The handing-over of duties between Tuah and acting Resident who is Serian District Officer Lim Hock Meng took place at the Serian Resident Office on Thursday.

Tuah is the third Serian Resident after Dahim Nadot and Johnathan, following the elevation of Serian to Sarawak’s 12th administrative division in 2015.