Wave breaker at Jalan Batu Satu must be built fast — Lee

MIRI: A 200-metre wave breaker project at Jalan Batu Satu in Lutong, costing RM25 million has to be expedited as it is already way behind schedule, and also for the safety of all, especially fishermen.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, in a statement received here yesterday, said the project was supposed to be tendered out last year, to be completed in one and a half year.

He said even the Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources Dr Xavier Jayakumar had come for a site visit on Sept 27, 2018, and promised that the project would start last year.

Lee added that safety is the main concern because the monsoon season brings big waves and high tide.

Debris brought by the waves are causing problem to the fishermen. Big storm and strong wind can also cause damage to the boat shades.

“The wave breaker project has to start as soon as possible. Monsoon is a yearly occurrence which causes much inconvenience to the fishermen,” he added.