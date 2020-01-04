Wong: PSB’s independence a drawcard for everyone

SIBU: Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) status as an independent party, which is open to everyone regardless of race, religion, or tradition, has been a drawcard for membership.

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh pointed out that since he resigned from the Sarawak cabinet, the party no longer has links with other political parties in Sarawak or Peninsular Malaysia.

“PSB is an independent party. Right now, we have thousands of members from various races,” he said when meeting with the people at Rumah Bangit, Batu Burak recently.

He said PSB would stand in any constituency that the party believes is winnable during the next Sarawak election.

“Currently, we received many applications from various races to be the candidates and, of course, we are looking at their capabilities,” he said, adding he would defend the Bawang Assan seat.

Wong also urged the people from Batu Burak and Tanjung Penasu to continue supporting him.

He said during the last state election, he received 81.4 per cent of the votes from the SK Tanjung Penasu polling station.

“I hope to see there is an increase of votes in the coming state election,” he said.

He also officially launched the upgraded road and parking space at Rumah Bangit.