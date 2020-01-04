Zero Thalassaemia Major target in Sabah by 2030

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Thalassaemia Society wants to lower the number of Thalassaemia Major patients in Sabah to zero by the year 2030.

The Society’s president, Francis Mujim said that they hoped to achieve this through awareness and education.

He said that at present, Sabah has the most Thalassaemia Major patients in Malaysia.

He added that the association had been trying to raise public awareness for the last three years, utilising various media outlets, including the social media.

“We think our rural folks are now aware of it,” he said.

He explained that Thalassaemia Major is spread when a couple, both carriers of the disease, have children.

The likelihood that their children have Thalassaemia Major is there when both parents are carriers, he said.

He added that the likelihood would be absent if only one of the parents is a carrier.

Hence, his advice to couples intending to tie the knot is to undergo Thalassaemia checks at the hospital.

He said that the couple undergoing the check must tell the medical staff that they are checking for Thalassaemia because ordinary medical checks do not cover this.

Francis added that he has met a couple, one of whom is aware that she is a carrier but the husband was unaware that he is also a carrier.

He explained that prior to getting married, the man underwent medical check-up, possibly assuming that the check would be able to see if he was a carrier.

“Unfortunately, the medical check did not include testing for Thalassaemia but the man thought that he was not a carrier,” Francis said.

The couple got married and has a child who unfortunately suffers from Thalassaemia Major.

He said that having an acutely ill child can be stressful to any marriage, and he advised couples to not take such checks lightly.

Some marriages would even end up in divorce due to the stress, he said.

There are presently 1,837 known Thalassaemia Major patients in Sabah and he expected the number to rise as more parents become aware of the Thalassaemia symptoms and bring their children for medical checks or treatment.

He said that some rural folks shunned medical treatment for their children and preferred to seek traditional medicines.

He said that there was an instance where the child’s hemoglobin level was down to five and needed to undergo blood transfusion to save his life.

“But his mother refused and we had to separate the mother and the child so that he could undergo the blood transfusion,” said Francis.

He said that prior to the treatment, the child was no longer responsive but after the transfusion, he became active again.

“On seeing this, the mother apologised,” Francis said this to reporters at the launch of the Skills Training programme for six Thalassaemia participants who would undergo training in bakery under the sponsorship of Repsol Oil and Gas Malaysia Limited held at the Pacific Sutera Hotel yesterday.

The company’s senior manager (Stakeholders Relations), Ahmad Fakhrurrazi Arshad said that the aim of the programme was to help the trainees to generate an income for themselves.

He added that this was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme and a means to give back to society.

Also present was Datuk Eddie Abdullah, the company’s Community and Government Communications Advisor.