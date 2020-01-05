CM launches Block Pandelela at P’ Residence

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patingggi Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday officiated at the launching of Block Pandelela at P’ Residence in Batu Kawah here.

P’Residence is an apartment 5km away from Kuching city centre and ideally located to provide both an escape from and ease of access to the city and the surrounding areas. Its high degree of development and modern infrastructure position it as a prime real estate, which Tenaga Stabil Sdn Bhd has utilised to create stunning and high value homes.

Providing residents the finest of life, P’Residence has a total of 864 units of 7-9 storey apartments with total land size of 11.884 hectares.

P’Residence block 7 and 8 will have 168 units ranging from 1,169 sq ft for intermediate units up to 2,533 sq ft for penthouse with the minimum of three bedrooms, which are ideal for small to medium-sized families.

Purchasers of block 7 and 8 will enjoy new features in every unit such as an extended balcony, storage room, exclusive swimming pool and garden.

Kitchens will be partially furnished and built-in wardrobes will be provided in the master bedroom, bedrooms 1 and 2.

Also provided are water heaters, a ceiling fan and air conditioner in the living room, master bed room and bedroom 1.

Tenaga Stabil has adopted this fantastic feature of dual key units. These units are ideal for families with older generation parents allowing them to enjoy their own space just a few footsteps away. Come and ask any sales agent for details.

Residents of P’Residence enjoy facilities which include clubhouse, swimming pools, gym, library, coffee lounge, basketball court, children’s playground and landscaped park.

Another added value is legal fee and stamp duty for S&P and legal fee for MOC will be borne by the developer.

To thank and appreciate all buyers and potential buyers for their continuous support, the management is giving away a brand new BMW 3 Series as a lucky draw grand prize for direct buyers. Purchase a unit and stand a chance to win a BMW 3 Series (terms and conditions apply).

P’Residence is one of the biggest self-contained community projects developed by Tenaga Stabil.

The company is having show units open day on Jan 4 (2pm to 6pm), and today (10am to 5pm). Interested buyers can come and view the showrooms.

For more information, contact: Annie (City Valuers and Consultants Sdn Bhd) at 012-8896161, Jamie (IQI Realty Sdn. Bhd.) at 019-8195555 and Tenaga Stabil office at 082-230030.

In his welcoming address during the launch, Tenaga Stabil managing director, Hong Boon Swee said the company is the developer of the 11.8ha mixed zone land with 52 units of commercial shophouses, and 864 units of designed P’ Residence residential apartments with lifestyles facilities including kindergarten, swimming pools, library, coffee lounge, multi-sport facilities and recreational area.

The project is surrounded by Batu Kawa Health Clinic, convenience stores, eateries, 24-hour hypermarket, Sarawak’s biggest and most ambitious 42-lane bowling alley, and Kuching latest tourism attraction Batu Kawa – Wetlands Waterfront.

Abang Johari thanked Tenaga Stabil for developing this part of Batu Kawa into a modern living area and giving one apartment unit to Pandelela, as well as naming the block ‘Pandelela’.

He believed this would encourage the athlete to perform and excel in her favourite sport, saying Pandelela has been successful in the discipline, and has brought fame to Sarawak.

“P’ Residence is actually a very beautiful residence. It is a very attractive area.

“When I entered, the gate, the big road and the design of this estate, it looks as if I am coming to a housing estate in Adelaide, Australia.”

Pandelela also spoke at the event. She said she was truly humbled by the generosity and kindness of Tenaga Stabil which has given her a fully furnished apartment as a reward for her achievement in the 2016 Olympics Games as a silver medalist.

“I am also accredited as an ambassador of P’ Residence. Truly this has been a tremendous motivation and encouragement to me. Thank you very much Tenaga Stabil.”

Minister for Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan, chairman of Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd Tan Sri Abang Ahamd Urai, and Padawan Municipal Council deputy chairman Dato Ahmad Ibrahim were also present.