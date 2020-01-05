Dr Rundi: Consumers without registered account for domestic water bill not entitled to RM5 subsidy

KUCHING: Consumers without a registered account for domestic water bill are not entitled to the RM5 water subsidy, says Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He asserted that consumers, especially apartment residents, will have to be registered account holders in order to enjoy the benefit.

Presently, those living in apartment pay their water bills to their respective management offices and not directly to the various water boards.

“Apartments through their management is based on one domestic meter and (the bill) will be captured at a single client or consumer.

“As such, you must be registered as a consumer with an account number,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

He explained that the deduction will be made directly by the water boards such as Northern Region Water Board (Laku), Kuching Water Board (KWB), Sibu Water Board (SWB) and Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB).

This, he added, will benefit all domestic account holders in the state – including those from the B40 group who are mostly rural domestic consumers.

When asked about the eligibility of apartment residences to the water subsidy, Assistant Minister for Water Supply Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi explained that this would depend on the category of the water meter of their respective management offices as classified by the water supply agency.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced that about 600,000 will enjoy free water for the first RM5 of their monthly bill, with a total allocation of RM40 million.

Effective Jan 1 this year,this programme is set to benefit those from both the rural and urban areas.

“This programme will help to reduce the financial burden of the people,” he said when tabling the 2020 State Budget on Nov 4 last year.