EC issues 36 postal ballot papers for Kimanis by-election

BEAUFORT: The Election Commission (EC) today issued 36 postal ballot papers for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election on this Jan 18.

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said in a statement that the issuance of the postal ballot papers began at 11 am and was carried out by election staff at the Beaufort District Office here.

“Of the total, 35 are for election workers and EC officers, while the other is for an absentee voter (PTH) who is a civil servant working abroad,” he said.

He said there was no application from postal voters in the category for Form 1B (Malaysian citizens abroad) and the category for Form 1C (authorised health and ssecurity personnel).

The Kimanis by-election will witness a straight fight between Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate, Datuk Karim Bujang and Datuk Mohamad Alamin, of Barisan Nasional (BN).

Azhar Azizan said the postal ballot papers were issued in the presence of representatives of both the contesting candidates and was live-streamed on the EC’s Facebook to show to the public that it was done in a transparent and fair manner.

It is also aimed at enhancing the people’s understanding of the election process, he added.

He reminded postal voters to mark their ballot papers correctly and return them immediately to the returning officer of the Kimanis parliamentary by-election before 5 pm on polling day on Jan 18.

Voters are also reminded not to take pictures of their postal ballot papers and viral them on the social media, as action can be taken against them, he added. – Bernama