Eight more fire and rescue stations for Sabah – Zuraida

KIMANIS: The government is planing to set up eight more fire and rescue stations throughout Sabah, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Zuraida said the eight fire and rescue stations for Sabah would be built in Putatan, Pitas, Kudat, Merotai, Nabawan, Lahad Datu, Semporna and Beaufort.

She added that both the fire and rescue station quarters in Kota Belud and Semporna would also be upgraded within this year.

“The Semporna fire station, the first ‘floating’ fire and rescue station under category E, has already been in operation and in due time, we will build another floating fire and rescue station in Banggi Island,” she said after launching the Kimanis Fire and Rescue station yesterday.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said the government was in the process of increasing assets for the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department to enhance service delivery in the state.

“Sabah is vast with unique geographic structure such as improper roads to rural areas which have caused many of the fire and rescue trucks to break down.

“To ensure our firemen can carry out their job efficiently, we will provide them with additional trucks in the near future,” she said.

For the record, the Kimanis Fire amd Rescue station is the 25th fire and rescue station in Sabah with about 30 officers and personnel.