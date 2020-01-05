Fire razes workers’ quarters, 25 people affected

SIBU: Twenty-five people from 12 families were affected when fire razed a workers’ quarters at Jalan Mukah-Balingian near here late last night.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba)’s operation centre, the 12-door single block quarters was completely destroyed with a resident reported to have suffered a hand injury when attempting to douse the fire.

“Members of the public rushed the victim to the hospital,” it said.

Bomba received a distress call at 11.19pm and a team of firefighters were rushed to the scene, located some 75 kilometres (km) from Mukah Fire Station.

Firefighters carried out overhaul works and the operation ended at 2:10am today, it added.