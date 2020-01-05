Fong throws his hat in the ring under Star in next state election

MIRI: Former DAP-Pujut assemblyman Fong Pau Teck is ready to stand again in the state election under State Reform Party (Star) ticket in the next state election although he is presently still party-less.

When contacted by The Borneo Post on Friday, Fong said that he will be contesting under State Reform Party Sarawak (Star) and campaigning for referendum on independence of Sarawak.

“Since Pakatan Harapan took over power of government, the racial and religious extremism had been severely hurting the peace and harmony of the country, particularly the Peninsular Malaysia.

“As for Sarawak, we still have very much of the peace among our people. Hence, this would be our opportunity – to leave Malaysia and form our own country, Sarawak.

“I have been going around Miri, approaching the locals and giving random speeches about this as well as the oil and gas resources that Sarawak must take back and have received positive feedback from the public. I am confident for the state election,” he said.

On the question of whether he will join the (Star) party, Fong said there will be a lot of issues in the party that he will have to deal with and will reveal more when he crosses the bridge.

Fong was elected Pujut assemblyman during the 2011 state election when he represented Democratic Action Party (DAP).

However, in November 2013, he was expelled by the DAP for indiscipline.

In the last state election, he stood as an independent and only managed 375 votes.

He was also previously the advisor for the Parti Bumi Kenyalang but resigned during the party’s election on June 8, 2019.

On Thursday, Star president Lina Soo confirmed Fong’s candidacy in Pujut when she announced six candidates who would be contesting under the party in the next election.

Besides Fong, Soo will be contesting in Padungan, the party’s chairman Buln Ribos in Serembu; deputy president Hugh Lawrence Zehnder in Engkilili; secretary-general Simon Ting Ing Tung in Pelawan; Treasurer Chieng Lea Phing in Tanjong Batu.