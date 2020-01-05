Joint operation against trespassers prevents RM6 bln loss in fish catch

KUALA LUMPUR: The fate of local fishermen whose livelihoods have been depleted by foreigners fishing in Malaysian waters illegally and damaging its ecosystem, spurred Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub to launch ‘Operasi Naga’ last year, preventing a loss of about RM6 billion in fish catch.

The combined effect of ‘Operasi Naga’ (Operation Dragon), which took effect in April last year, and the amendments to the Fisheries Act 1985 passed in Parliament on July 9 and which provide for much stiffer fines, also resulted in RM560 million in savings, in reference to fish catch brought on shore and the auctioning of seized boats.

The operation was jointly undertaken by Salahuddin’s ministry and three others, comprising the Home Affairs, Defence and Foreign Affairs ministries.

In an interview with Bernama recently, the minister said, as a result of these efforts, 211 vessels were detained while five others were sunk for the purpose of serving as fish breeding structures, and as a result of these efforts, this prevented a loss of some RM6 billion in fish catch.

He added that the sea ecosystem had also been saved from further damage by the activities of foreign fishermen who had been sailing in Malaysian waters with impunity, using illegal fishing equipment.

A big achievement for Salahuddin who has spearheaded the ministry following the 14th general election.

“All assets have been used to protect our waters from trespassers. This was a big issue when I joined the ministry in 2018, with fishermen complaining about all sorts of things including trespass by foreign fishing vessels,” he said.

Of the 211 vessels detained, 148 were detected in Peninsular Malaysia waters, 41 in Sarawak and 22 in Sabah.

The amendments to the Fisheries Act which have given much-needed teeth to enforcement activities, include an increase in the maximum fine to be imposed on the owners or captains of vessels found trespassing, from RM1 million to RM6 million, as well as a fine of RM600,000 compared to RM100,000 previously, on each crew member.

The Fisheries Act, said Salahuddin, also enables his ministry to issue licences to fish in high seas, particularly to undertake tuna fishing in the Indian Ocean, an industry which Malaysia is exploring further.

The Member of Parliament for Pulai said tuna fishing currently undertaken, yields a total catch of about 30,000 metric tonnes a year, with an estimated value of RM300 million.

So far, about 19 such licences have been issued to entrepreneurs who have fulfilled the relevant criteria such as the possession of modern vessels and equipment, while approximately 200 more will be issued over the next two to three years.

The licence-holders will be required to bring their catch on shore, in several places such as Langkawi, Penang and Tanjung Pelepas in Johor, he added.

On other matters, Salahuddin said his ministry was targeting to establish between 15 and 20 new fishermen’s markets this year, in a bid to enable fishermen to sell their produce directly to consumers, thus obviating the need for middle-men.

There are currently 129 fishermen’s markets across the country patronised by 558 entrepreneurs. – Bernama