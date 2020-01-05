Kapit’s growing number of traders need new market space

KAPIT: More traders are selling their farm and jungle produce in Kapit town despite the shortage of designated trading spaces.

At present, the Terasang Market, Kapit Night Street Market, and a space behind the Kapit Post Office have covered spaces for traders but are unable to accommodate the number of traders plying their produce.

As a result, some have chosen to trade at the open space in front of the Tai Pek Kong Hock Leong Ten Temple along Jalan Waterfront and in front of shops along side Jalan Tiong Ung Hung.

This is despite the uncomfortable conditions when it rains, as well as when the weather is hot and sunny.

Last year, during a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) event at Rumah Robert, Nanga Sebatu, Jalan Kapit–Song, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg approved an allocation of RM5 million to build a new market here.

Works on the proposed new market should begin soon to enable the farmers to trade more comfortably in the future.