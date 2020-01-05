Madius, caught in traffic jam, walks to district office

BEAUFORT: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau who was caught in the massive traffic jam here yesterday decided to walk to his next event.

Madius had walked almost one kilometre before he was picked up by a Warisan Sepanggar vehicle about 500 metres to the district office where he was to attend a briefing chaired by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

The massive traffic jam was caused by the huge turnout for the Kimanis by-election nomination at the Dewan Dun Banir.

“I was headed for the District Office and was caught in the massive jam. After being stuck in the jam for half an hour, I decided to complete the journey on foot.

Together with Upko Kimanis chief Lawrence Odong we walked to the district office and along the way we were greeted by motorists stuck in the jam,” he said.