KUCHING: A 31-year-old mechanic died in a freak accident yesterday when a lorry tyre which he was inflating suddenly burst.

The force of the explosion sent the rim of the tyre flying and struck the mechanic’s head causing severe injuries.

He was pronounced dead by medical personnel who were called to the scene.

The mechanic who was working at the repair shop in Kota Padawan has been identified as Lim Zhun Hui.