New education minister must have vision – CM

KUCHING: The new minister of Education must be someone who has a vision of the direction Malaysia must head towards, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said once the minister has ascertained where the nation should head, the training provided must match with the demand.

“That is very important. Remember, you as the Minister of Education, are going for industrial revolution 4.0, and that is going to be the economy throughout the world.

“What Malaysia should do is to train people towards the needs of IR 4.0. To me, mathematics is important, science is important, language is important.

“Our policy should be towards that. That one I leave it to whoever the minister of Education is to devise that policy,” Abang Johari told a press conference yesterday, when asked to comment on Dr Maszlee Malik’s resignation as Minister of Education on Thursday.

Abang Johari said as far as Sarawak is concerned, five international schools would be built to prepare young bright Sarawakians for the future economy of the world.

He said the syllabus would be more international to provide the people the opportunity to define their future.

The chief minister stressed the new minister of Education should not focus on petty things.

“Now, you are so busy with other petty things. Whether you should know Jawi or not, leave it to their parents. Their parents know what they want, may be the parents want their children to excel in sports.

“You know, the moment you excel in sports, then your name is there and you become a model. Then commercial people will take you as a model. And they have to pay, nothing is free. That is a career. That is what is going now. So we must train our people towards that,” he said.

On what Maszlee had done for Sarawak, the chief minister said there were certain weaknesses but also strong points.

“I had a good discussion with him, especially on the dilapidated schools in Sarawak. That is why I came up with the idea of we pay first and then implement the rebuilding or repairing our dilapidated schools using our funds.

“He supported me. That is how we work. But may be there are certain areas he had weaknesses in. Every human being has weaknesses, it’s normal,” he said.