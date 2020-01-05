‘New tamu comfy, but attracts fewer customers’

LIMBANG: The traders at the ‘tamu’ (farmers market) here claim that business has been rather poor since the relocation on Dec 8, and want the authorities to intervene.

Twenty traders selling dry sundry goods including cakes and food are affected by the relocation – from the ground floor to the top floor of the newly-upgraded facility.

According to Sediah Lamit 75, her sales have dropped from RM500 daily previously to about RM50 a day now.

“Undeniably, the top floor is very comfortable, but business has been bad.

“It is so frustrating waiting for customers to come, and sometimes I can even sleep while waiting for a customer,” she lamented, adding that there were days when no customer would come at all.

Radin Bakar, 59, concurred, acknowledging that the present location was more comfortable, but ‘business had been bad’.

“It would be good also if the fence above the ‘tamu’ could be raised to prevent children from climbing over, and a barrier built to prevent rainwater from splashing in,” he said.

A customer from Sengkurong, who only wished to be called Awang, said dry grocery items should not be sold on the top floor.

The Bruneian, in his 40s, is among the many customers who regularly patronise the market.

Adding on, Awang said he was not informed about the new location.

“There’s not even a sign to indicate that the dry foods are sold on the top floor,” he complained.

Meanwhile, Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah said an elevator would be built at the ‘tamu’ to make it easier for customers to go upstairs, as well as to facilitate the traders in transporting their goods.

“An allocation for the elevator has been approved by the state government as part of the upgrading works on the ‘tamu’,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Hasbi said the ‘tamu’ building, including the top floor, would be easily accessible once the construction of a RM4.5-million overhead bridge connecting the matket, Limbang Plaza and the old building of Limbang Malay Association, reaches completion this year.

The project is undertaken by Limbang District Council.