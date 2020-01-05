PGA scores with fourth major raid in 2020

LIMBANG: The General Operations Force (PGA) achieved its fourth major success within the first three days of the new year in combating the smuggling of contraband cigarettes.

Sarawak PGA Brigade commander Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said the latest raid was on Friday (Jan 3) by its 12th Battalion (PGA) Limbang and Miri when 4,280 cartons of cigarettes and kretek worth over RM1million were seized in a house in Batu Tiga Setengah, Kubong Road, Limbang.

The total value of cigarettes seized in the first three days of this year has reached almost RM5million. The first seizure was in Kuching followed by a second in Padawan and third in Sarikei.

“These successes were the results of continuous actions by members of the trained intelligent teams in every battalion that constantly gathered information including from the general public besides enhancing cooperation with other agencies such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),” he told a media conference at PGA Limbang yesterday.

Also present were Commanding Officer of the 12th Battalion PGA Miri Superintendent Tan Hiap Seng, PGA Sarawak Brigade Operation/Intelligence Staff Officer DSP Sahamran Ibrahim, PGA Sarawak Brigade Intelligence Officer ASP Norman Chendan Philip Picha and Commander of C Company Battalion12 PGA Limbang ASP Azhar Mohammad.

Khaw added the raid in Limbang around 12.30pm was conducted by a team of PGA personnel from Limbang and Miri who waited for almost two hours after no one appeared to claim the goods.

“Upon further inspection of the house, we found 4,280 cartons of suspected contraband cigarettes and kretek valued RM1million.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the syndicate has been operating for the last six months and brought the contraband by sea and land and their modus operandi was using remote houses to store the contraband cigarettes,” he said

Khaw added no arrest was made in Limbang and all confiscated items were handed over to the Limbang District Police Headquarters (IPD) for further action.

One suspect was arrested in Kuching and investigations are still being carried out.

Khaw stressed that PGA Sarawak, which has 1,986 personnel including 151 in Limbang, is intensifying its operations and raids especially with the coming Chinese New Year celebration to prevent attempts to smuggle firecrackers into the state.

He called for cooperation from the public in giving information to PGA on any suspected smuggling or illegal activities.