Police officer killed in car-4WD head-on collision

KOTA KINABALU: A police officer with the rank of deputy superintendent was killed in a road accident in front of Taman Awam Teluk Likas in Tanjung Lipat yesterday morning.

The victim, Samuel Anny @ Enih, 53, from the General Operations Force (GOF) in Kinarut, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3.45am incident.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the victim’s Perodua Myvi car collided head-on with a Ford Ranger four-wheel-drive vehicle that was driven by a 19-year-old man.

The victim was pinned at his seat and it took several minutes for the fire and rescue personnel to free him.

“Paramedic confirmed the victim died at the scene due to severe injuries he sustained,” said Habibi.

The victim’s body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post-mortem while his family members have been notified of the incident.

Police have also detained the driver of the Ford Ranger to assist investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.