Rampant illegal building extension worries MCC

MIRI: Miri City Council (MCC) plans to conduct more public awareness programmes with the view to resolve the issue on illegal extension of residential buildings and conversion of commercial buildings into hotels and lodging houses.

Its mayor Adam Yii said he fully supported the initiative, saying public awareness programme was the most effective approach to achieve long term result.

“This issue cannot be resolved by taking enforcement action alone.

“We have to look into an alternative approach on how to address the problem, he said when chairing a full council meeting recently.

He said the council viewed the issue very seriously because of the rampant conversion of commercial buildings into hotels and lodging houses and the illegal extension of residential buildings in th ecity of late.

He said most of the (renovated and extended) buildings were lacking in fire safety features.

He added they would work with the Fire and Rescue Department here to check on those building to ensure public safety was taken into consideration.