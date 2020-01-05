Report: Maszlee advised to resign after failing to comply with federal cabinet’s directives

KUCHING: Dr Maszlee Malik was advised to resign as Education Minister primarily due to his failure to comply with the directives from the federal cabinet, according to a report by The Malaysian Insight (TMI) today.

According to the report, a letter was sent to him on Dec 27 asking him to resign.

TMI said it sighted the letter from the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, which essentially stated that Maszlee had failed to listen to advice, and on several occasions, had gone against cabinet decisions.

Maszlee was on holiday with his family overseas when the letter was sent to his office that day.

The letter also stated that Maszlee had particularly failed to follow advice on the Jawi issue, free Internet service for schools and free breakfast programme for pupils.

It also said Maszlee did not want to split the education and higher education portfolios.

“It is now time for Yang Berhormat (Maszlee) to withdraw from the cabinet,” said Dr Mahathir in the letter.

Maszlee’s problems with the cabinet began when he was appointed as International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) president in September 2018.

The appointment drew flak from critics who said that there was a conflict of interest, in view of Maszlee’s position as the education minister.