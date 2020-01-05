RM4.2 mln spent on welfare aid in Membakut – Wan Azizah

MEMBAKUT: The Government spent RM4.2 million last year on welfare assistance in the district alone, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Speaking to reporters after her unexpected visit to the Membakut Welfare Department office, she said the visit was to see the operation and implementation of government initiatives in the sub-district.

“The RM4.2 million amount spent in 2019 helped 8,717 senior citizens (totalling RM3 million), 3,011 needy children (totalling RM883,880), 349 chronic patients (totalling RM112,150), 268 disabled workers allowance (totalling RM107,020) and 234 people with disabilities totalling (RM58,500).

“I went to the office today to see what the government can do to improve our welfare services,” she said.

Wan Azizah, who is also the Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said apart from staff shortage the Membakut Welfare Department is facing about RM42,800 average increase in terms of its budget to cater for the increasing number of needy people.

“We will look at this information, as we will do something at the ministry level to see what can we improve at the ground level.

“This is not only in Membakut but we are doing it all over the country,” she added.

Earlier, Wan Azizah showed her support for Warisan candidate Datuk Karim Bujang by marching together to Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Dun Banir, where the nomination took place.