Sabah has had enough of BN – Shafie

BEAUFORT: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) President Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said that Sabah has had enough of Barisan Nasional (BN).

As such, the Chief Minister believes that his party would be able to win the Kimanis by-election, set to take place on January 18.

He is certain that the cooperation between Warisan and its allies Pakatan Harapan (which consists of PKR, DAP, Amanah and Bersatu) and Upko would secure a victory for the Warisan coalition.

“This has been proven as we have already toppled BN, a party which has been in power for many years.

Enough is enough,” said Shafie when met during the Kimanis-by election nomination day here at Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Dun Banir, on Saturday.

“Warisan is a party that originated from Sabah, based in Sabah and rooted in Sabah,” he added.

He reckoned that if the Warisan-PH-Upko coalition managed to win the Sandakan by-election using the rocket logo (DAP’s logo), why can’t Warisan do the same in Kimanis.

However, Shafie said that Warisan must not be too complacent and overconfident- instead they must work hard and pray for victory.

The Election Commission (EC) yesterday announced that the Kimanis by-election would be a one-on-one battle between Warisan’s Datuk Karim Bujang and BN’s Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

“Thankfully, the Kimanis by-election nomination process went smoothly without any disturbances or incidents. This is part of the democratic process that we practice here in Malaysia,” he said.

He also thanked the PH prominent leaders who took the effort to come to Kimanis to support Warisan during the nomination day.