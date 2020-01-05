Sabah, Sarawak focus of Border Regiment — Liew

SIBU: The 31st Infantry Brigade of the Border Regiment, established in 2015, is part of strategies of the Defence Ministry and the government in strengthening security in Sabah and Sarawak.

Its deputy minister Liew Chin Tong said the Border Regiment was an important element in strengthening the defence and security at the border.

“Sabah and Sarawak are the main focus, he told reporters during a working visit to the 31st Infantry Brigade of the Border Regiment at Junaco Camp here yesterday.

Junaco Camp is the third camp he visited after Rascom Camp (9th Infantry Brigade) and Oya Camp (3rd Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment).

Liew said the visit was his first working visit as Deputy Minister of Defence to inspire and motivate the soldiers.

“I am proud of the Border Regiment for maintaining security at the national border,” he said.

Commander of First Division Infantry Datuk Md Din Abu, commander of 31st Infantry Brigade Brigadier-General Datuk Johnny Lim Eng Seng, chief executive officer of Junaco Camp Khiu Siong Hii, Lanang MP Alice Lau, Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang, and head of 31st Infantry Brigade headquarters Lt Col Mohd Zaini Hashim were among those present during the visit.