Tajai Sarawak hopes to achieve MBOR feat June 20

SIBU: Sarawak Tajai Cultural and Arts Association (Tajai Sarawak) hopes to enter into Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) by gathering 1,000 drummers to play a traditional music instrument, Gendang Pampat for 1,000 minutes on June 20 in Kuching.

Its president Themotty Jagak said support from the Dayak community is needed to make this dream a reality.

“This programme is big and cannot be achieved with the effort and support by one or two individuals. We need everybody’s support.

“With the cooperation, we believe the Dayak community can create that record and bring pride to this state.

He told reporters Friday that the association is actively looking for volunteers or Gendang Pampat players in the state to achieve the feat.

Themotty added there is more interest in the traditional music instrument now and hoped to make the Dayak community proud while preserving Dayak traditional instruments.

Meanwhile, Tajai Sarawak donated rice, sugar, shirts and shoes to longhouse folks of Rumah Julau Muli in Pasai-Siong, Sibu and Rumah Daniel Guntung, Ulu Undup, Sri Aman who were affected by fire last December as part of the association’s welfare programme.

“In the midst of our effort to preserve and develop the Dayak traditional music instrument, we do not forget those who are need,” he said.

He hoped the longhouse folks would be resilient in times of difficulties and that more non-governmental organisations (NGOs) can come forward to help them.