Three ‘election offences’ recorded so far – Bersih 2.0

KIMANIS: Electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0 has recorded three election offences as of early yesterday, said its Sabah Secretariat, Ashraf Sharafi.

The three offences were the announcement to upgrade the surau in Kampung Pantai Sri Gading by Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, the cheque presentation for the jetty repair project in Bongawan by Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub and flood assistance in Binsulok by Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Junz Wong and Assistant Trade and Industry Minister Ben Chong.

“Sabah Bersih 2.0 has launched the Pemantau campaign for the Kimanis by-election as a channel to report electoral irregularities and cheating during the campaigning period.

“We have seven Pemantau this time around, and our focus are on the candidates and political parties.

“We will be observing if any of them are bribing and paying for votes, treating voters with gifts, misusing government property, undue influence by the government, intimidation, violence and campaigning during the polling day.

“We advise all election machineries to read the Election Offences Act 1954 before they start campaigning. We want Sabah to be an example,” he said after the nomination here, yesterday.

He added Sabah Bersih 2.0 will be organising a forum titled ‘Halatuju Pembangunan Sabah’, where both candidates have been invited to be the panelists.

The objective of the forum, he said, is to strengthen the rakyat’s participation in making right decisions based on facts, and also having the right to ask the candidates about issues relevant to Sabah development.

Ashraf added those who witnessed election offences are welcome to contact 014-572 4007 or [email protected]

The Kimanis parliamentary seat was declared vacant after the Federal Court upheld the Election Court’s ruling, nullifying former Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s victory in the 14th General Election 2018.