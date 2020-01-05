Tiong to contest Pelawan on ‘journey to DUN’

SIBU: State Reform Party Sarawak (Star) secretary-general Simon Tiong is of the view that the mind set and sentiments of voters in Pelawan state constituency are very much different from those of Nangka.

As such he said taking on Pelawan this coming state election will be very challenging.

Recently, Star had announced the its first six candidates for the coming state election.

Tiong would be fielded in Pelawan while party chairman Buln Ribos would be contesting in Serembu, deputy president Hugh Lawrence Zehnder (Engkilili), treasurer Chieng Lea Phing (Tanjong Batu) and Fong Pau Teck (Pujut).

Party president Lina Soo had revealed that she would be contesting Padungan and that Star has already identified at least 22 seats to contest in.

In the last state election in 2016, Tiong contested in Nangka and polled 773 votes to lose to Dr Annuar Rapaee from PBB who garnered 9,617 votes while PKR’s Abdul Raafidin Majidi obtained 2,000 votes.

Tiong, 52, said Nangka remains a prime target.

“However, in order to expedite the (Sarawak’s) self-determination process, I have to consider Pelawan for a journey to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) and a path to the United Nations.

“DUN is the highest authority to make law to defend and administer Sarawak internal affair.

“So far, DUN has not shown any solid motion to defend our Sarawak’s rights. PH members remain uncertain.”

He recalled that on Sept 16 last year, he spent a day in the United Nations to search information regarding the Malaysia Agreement 1963, and realised that Sarawak needs an elected nationalist to carry out its self-determination through an independence referendum to exercise Sarawakians’ right, which is acceptable on an international platform.