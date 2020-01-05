Uggah wants Salcra to increase productivity, increase usage of IoT

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has set two targets for Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) this year.

According to him, the targets are to boost its productivity to 20 tonnes per hectare from the overall average of 15 tonnes, and speed up the application of the Internet of Things (IoT) to boost productivity.

Uggah who is also Salcra’s chairman, said this after visiting the Saribas Estate in Betong yesterday.

He said when productivity is high, it would be translated into good bonus and dividends for workers and landowners concerned.

“So, work out a programme to make sure that productivity is pushed up to 20 tonnes per hectare. This is your KPI (Key Performance Indicators).

“At the moment the overall Salcra productivity is only 15 tonnes.

“But there are some areas starting to show indications of achieving this target, which means if this can happen there, it can happen in those problematic or less productive areas,” he said.

Salcra’s new acting General Manager Joseph Blandoi accompanied him on the visit earlier.

Uggah said the purpose of the visit was to look into the problematic areas.

“Salcra needs to look at all angles into the issues causing the low productivity and to come up with recommendations to solve them,” he added.

He said it was high time for Salcra to embrace more modern technologies in its estate management.

“It has been using drones to identify suitable planting areas in difficult terrains.

“But we need the IoTs to monitor, at our fingertips, routines like the application of fertiliser, amount of running water, temperature and the effect of fertiliser to the plant.

“At the moment Salcra is supplying the standard fertiliser to all its estates statewide.

“But we have different soil conditions in these different areas so we need to upgrade our knowledge on the suitability and the effects,” he added.

Uggah said he hoped to be on the ground more often to do more trouble-shooting.

Meanwhile, Uggah acknowledged there is an outstanding issue on giving of land titles to the landowners.

“We hope to settle this starting this June. We also want Salcra to release the land whose owners want to develop on their own.”

He also said in the effort to strengthen the authority, more staff would be recruited at every levels to fill in the vacancies.