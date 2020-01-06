Abang Johari in no hurry to hold Sarawak state election

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has today indicated that he is in no hurry to hold the Sarawak state election.

Asked during a special interview with him this afternoon, he said the current State Legislative Assembly’s term would only end in July next year.

“The term only expires in 2021. No need to rush,” Abang Johari said.

Nevertheless, he said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) election machinery is ever ready for the polls anytime.

“We are ready anytime,” said Abang Johari when asked about the GPS election machinery.

The last state election was on May 7, 2016 with the state Barisan Nasional (BN) at the time winning 72 out of 82 state seats.

Democratic Action Party (DAP) won seven seats – Padungan, Pending, Kota Sentosa, Pelawan, Bukit Assek, Tanjong Batu and Pujut, while Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) three – Batu Lintang, Krian and Ba’kelalan.