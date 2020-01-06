Asus ROG Phone II leads the way with world’s first Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU

KUCHING: Asus Republic of Gamers’ (ROG) second edition of its ROG line, the ROG Phone II, builds on the innovative gamer-centric design of the first-generation ROG Phone, and takes performance to a new level with the world’s first implementation of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform.

It can clock up to 2.96GHz while its graphics are provided by the new Adreno 640 GPU running at up to 675MHz, and the uprated GameCool II 3D vapor-chamber cooling system sustains full-speed performance for even longer.

The special Adreno 640 GPU – running at 675MHz, 15 per cent faster than the standard Adreno 640 – offers faster display throughput and greater power efficiency.

ROG Phone II also features the world’s first 120Hz/1ms AMOLED 10-bit HDR 6.59-inch display, which offers a world-beating Delta-E <1 color accuracy and unrivaled touch response for a truly extraordinary visual experience.

Non-stop marathon gaming is provided by the monster 6000mAh battery and the innovative side-charging design, combined with a 30W ROG HyperCharge power adapter for safe, ultrafast direct charging.

To ensure maximum sustained performance, the second-generation GameCool II cooling system in ROG Phone II has a newly designed 3D vapor chamber that’s even more effective at removing heat from the phone.

There’s also a new AeroActive Cooler II featuring redesigned fan blades that deliver even more airflow into the ROG Aerodynamic System, and which can fit over the bundled ROG Phone Aero Case. The AeroActive Cooler II is now whisper-quiet, with a 24dBA noise level – four-times quieter than the original design.

ROG Phone II is designed from the ground up for fully immersive gaming, with its unique landscape-oriented design incorporating upgraded AirTrigger II ultrasonic sensors, Dual Surrounding Vibration technology, and powerful front-facing stereo speakers.

Brand-new accessories include the TwinView Dock II for immersive dual-screen gaming, and the multi-configuration ROG Kunai Gamepad for the ultimate console-like gaming experience.

The all-new TwinView Dock II offers a genuine dual-screen gaming experience, with a 6.59-inch AMOLED FHD+ (2340 x 1080) auxiliary screen that’s great for split-screen live-streaming, extended game display or group communication.

This accessory is now lighter and better balanced, featuring a new turbo-fan cooling system and a high-capacity 5000mAh extended battery pack. The ROG Kunai Gamepad can also be used to add full physical controls and create a complete self-contained dual-screen gaming system.

Asus’ ROG Phone II is now available in Malaysia.

Technical Specifications

Colour: Matte Black, Black Glare

Internal storage: Up to UFS 3.0 1TB

Weight and dimensions: 240 grammes, 6.73 x 3.06 x 0.37 inches

Display: 6.59 inch, 19.5:9 (2340 by 1080) 120Hz/1ms AMOLED 10-bit HDR display, 600nits outdoor readable brightness, Delta E < 1, 111.8 per cent DCI-P3, 107.4 per cent NTSC, 151.7 per cent sRGB colour gamut display, 500,000:1 contrast ratio AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla 6 Glass, Bluelight filter for eye care, Supports Always On, capacitive touch panel with 10 points multi-touch (supports glove touch)

CPU: 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform with 7nm, 64-bit Octa-core Processor

GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 640

Memory: Up to LPDDR4X 12GB RAM

Main rear camera: Sony flagship IMX586 48MP image sensor – 1/2.0 inch large sensor size, 0.8 um pixel size, Quad Bayer technology – 12MP, 1.6 um large effective pixel size, F1.79 aperture, 26mm equivalent focal length in 35mm film camera, 6p lens, 79 degrees field of view, 2×1 On-chip-lens phase detection autofocus, LED flash

Second rear camera: 13MP, 125 degrees ultrawide camera, 200 per cent wider view for more friends and scenery in the frame, real-time distortion correction, 11mm equivalent focal length in 35mm film camera

Front camera: 24MP, F2.0 aperture, 27mm equivalent focal length in 35mm film camera, 77.9 degrees field of view

Speaker: Dual front-facing speakers with DTS:X Ultra, Stereo speaker with dual NXP TFA9874 smart amplifier for louder, deeper and less distorted sound effect

Audio output: Hi-Res audio 192kHz/24-bit standard that is 4 times better than CD quality, DTS:X Ultra 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone support, AudioWizard with listening profile

Microphone: Quad microphones with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology

Sensor: In-display fingerprint, Face recognition, Accelerator, E-Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity sensor, Hall sensor, Ambient light sensor, Ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger II and grip press, Dual vibrators

Battery: 6000mAh high capacity battery, supports Quick Charge 4.0 and PD Charging