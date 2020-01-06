Be ready for state polls, GPS members in Telang Usan told

MIRI: Members and supporters of the state’s ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), in Telang Usan must remain united and be well-prepared for the next state election, which could be called sooner than the 2021 deadline.

In stating this, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau calls upon the election machinery of all four GPS component parties in the constituency to always be ready to face the polls.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) are the components parties under GPS.

“The Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) has reminded us to be prepared every day for the next state election, which may be held sooner than expected. Therefore, I would like to request the election machinery of all four component parties of GPS in Telang Usan to equip yourselves with key information about the state government’s development plans, so that you’re able to explain them to your longhouse folk and at the same time, counter any issue created by our opponents to discredit the GPS.

“We have successfully brought many development projects to Telang Usan, and we have many more plans (coming in), but this would require political stability and also unity,” he spoke in his address for a New Year 2020 event, hosted by Apoh PBB Women at Dynasty Hotel here last weekend.

According to Dennis, who is PBB Telang Usan chief, currently there are over 7,000 registered PBB members in Telang Usan, and the branch aims to recruit more.

“So, I hope more people would become (PBB) members because this is the party – together with our friends in GPS – that would continue to bring progress in our area.

“We speak the truth and we work hard – the proof of which could be seen all over Telang Usan. We are neither a party that causes a split in society, nor one that holds any grudge; we are a party that I think is very honest.

“So, let us together give our most solid support to our (PBB) president (Abang Johari). We have a great vision and also some ideas for the future of Telang Usan,” he added.

Separately, Dennis announced the official opening of the Telang Usan Community Service Centre at Luak here, which would serve as the operations room during the next state election.

“Anyone wishing to check their names and so on, please go to the centre.

“Another good news is that we no longer have to go to Marudi for the nomination of candidate – this would be done at the Telang Usan District Office in Long Lama.” On the New Year event, Dennis regarded it as a platform to showcase significant accomplishments in Telang Usan constituency throughout 2019, especially in terms of physical developments.

The achievements included the completion of Long Lama Bridge, provision of 24-hour electricity supply in nearly all 87 villages across Telang Usan, road infrastructure projects under the Highland Development Agency (HDA), various Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects, various agriculture schemes, the Internet infrastructure in Long San, as well as appointment of various local grassroots leaders done according to the ‘adet’ (local customs).

“It is hoped that we would be able to maintain our strong cooperation that has enabled us to progress thus far,” added Dennis.