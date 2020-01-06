CM: Don’t bring politics of disunity

KIMANIS: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal warned certain parties not to play up and bring in a political culture of disunity to the state.

Mohd Shafie, who is Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president, said that while every party contesting in the Kimanis Parliamentary by-election has the right to campaign, it must be done in an orderly manner.

“If you want to win votes, go ahead win votes, you want to fight, do so but don’t use divisive (politics) by using (the issues of) race and religion.

“We are peaceful in Sabah, do not drag and bring the culture which will disunite the people in Sabah,” he said when launching a Warisan branch in Kelatuan near here yesterday.

Earlier when speaking at the Binsulok district polling centre in Membakut here yesterday, Shafie wants the party machinery to stand united and show voters in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency that Warisan is sincere in its fight for the people.

He said they also must emphasise on the importance of Warisan to win the seat in the January 18 by-election to the voters.

Warisan’s victory in Kimanis will help facilitate development projects in the area by the state government, he said.

The by-election will see a straight fight between Warisan candidate Datuk Karim Bujang, 67, and Barisan Nasional (BN)’s Mohamad Alamin, 48.

The Election Commission (EC) has set January 18 as polling day for the by-election while early voting will take place on January 14.

“This by-election is very important to us, we are not offering lip service, and our fight to bring goodness is not just to the people here but across Sabah, regardless of religion, race and culture,” he added.