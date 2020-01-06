Ewon: No villages left out in rural development

MEMBAKUT: Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick has looked into the small development needs in Membakut and Bongawan to ensure no villages are left out of the rural development stream.

Ewon said various basic needs such as village roads, gravity water, suspension bridges and the Housing Program for Hardcore Poor (PPRT) have been identified through the three-day “turun padang” (going to the ground) program that began in the area on Thursday.

“We have visited five villages, namely Kg Tiong Baru to officiate the Kampung Sejahtera (program there), Kg Lumat to inspect damages to the suspension bridges and gravity water supply, Kg Labak to check for road damage and drainage, Kg Tomui to inspect the river bank damages and Kg Kinanap to inspect the damaged houses for those needing the PPRT housing,” he said when met by reporters after visiting Kg Kinanap here.

Ewon said he would distribute part of the allocation under the ministry to help solve some issues under the Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) jurisdiction.

“With regards to the PPRT housing, I will forward this to the Membakut District Office so that the selection process will take into account the homes that we have visited, as the selection for PPRT housing assistance is decided at the Focus Group Committee level,” he added.

Ewon also looked into several completed small rural development projects under the KPLB initiative.

He also attended a Kimanis by-election nomination rally at the Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Dun Banir Beaufort with government leaders.