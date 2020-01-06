Investigation underway to find out why China tourists’ passports not stamped upon arrival at KKIA

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Immigration Department is investigating why the passports of three China tourists, now held at the Tawau Airport, have not been stamped upon their arrival at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA), in the latest incident involving international arrivals.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew said she was informed of the matter by the Sabah Immigration director Datuk Dr Muhamad Sade Mohamad Amin.

“The status of these three China tourists is pending completion of investigation by the immigration authorities in Tawau.

“The director has assured me that the trio will be released if they are found to have not committed any criminal offences,” she said in a statement issued here today.

Liew, who is also Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, added that she has also communicated with the Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu Liang Caide.

The tourists concerned arrived in Kota Kinabalu on Jan 1 and flew to Tawau the same day. They are scheduled to return to Hong Kong today.