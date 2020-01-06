Karim meets business community in Membakut

MEMBAKUT: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate for the Kimanis parliament by-election, Datuk Karim Bujang, went on his first walkabout around Membakut town on Sunday.

“I just want to have the feel on the ground as the constituents here are voters in the Kimanis parliament constituency,” Karim told reporters who were also on the ground with him at the tamu in Membakut.

Karim who is also Warisan Kimanis division chief, said the feedback given by hawkers at the tamu was on the insufficient business facilities in the town.

He added that his meeting with the business community in Membakut was to pass the message to them to give support to the ruling party and not to be lulled by the promises of the opposition.

“We are the ruling party and this by-election will determine Kimanis’ future. As the ruling party we can fulfill promises made but the opposition can only make promises. Truth be told, the opposition’s candidate who contested in the small constituency of Bongawan, lost. How will he fare in a bigger constituency (like Kimanis),” said Karim.

He pointed out that it is not easy for any parties to distort facts and he believes the voters realise that after their member of parliament left his party, nothing was done for the area for one and a half years.

“Since we have about three years before the 15th general election, I want to tell the voters to choose wisely and give their support to the government. I also want to make them realise the importance of unity in ensuring that we are not left out of the development that is being carried out in Sabah,” he said.

Karim pointed out that the opposition will always oppose to whatever the government does but the reality is that the opposition is not 100 per cent right.

“For instance, the BN candidate (Datuk Mohamad Alamin) accused me (as Bongawan assemblyman) of failing the Bongawan constituents for 25 years. If I failed them then what have you done for the last five years? You should have done better,” he said, adding that the improvements done for secondary and primary schools were in fact implemented when he was the Bongawan assemblyman.

Karim who was asked to comment on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal’s statement on not sending Sabah’s gas to Sarawak, explained that the gas was sent to Bintulu for processing.

There is a possibility that the state government can discuss with Petronas about setting up a gas processing plant in Kimanis which will provide jobs for Sabahans, he said.