SIBU: An 80-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was knocked down by a car while crossing Teng Chin Hua Road here yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the victim identified as Chew Thiam Hock from Ruby Road was hit by a car driven by a 65-year-old man heading towards Teku at 2.05pm.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe injuries.”

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement yesterday.