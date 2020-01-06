PSB aspires to be platform for Sarawak transformation agenda, says Rayong

KUCHING: Parti Bersatu Sarawak (PSB) aspires to be a platform for Sarawak transformation agenda, given that the wind of change is blowing at all levels of the party, said the party youth chief Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa.

In PSB, Rayong said they envisage an entirely new system of government that brings changes to the ground, with their message of change been well-delivered to the people of Sarawak.

“Change is our tagline. We must change. If we do not change now, we never change,” said Rayong at PSB Southern Region branches Chinese New Year dinner at KTS Garden here last night.

“The people has all these while been tamed, or otherwise literally spoilt by the ruling aristocracy or bureaucracy into believing that they are the genuine new government in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) but actually they are still the old and same DNA of a former Barisan National government,” said Rayong.

He said PSB strives to penetrate into all communities in Sarawak in the next state election so that people know PSB is the only solution to the new government of Sarawak.

Moreover, Rayong urged party members to be more productive in their membership drive and achieve the majority to form the new Sarawak government in the next state election.

He believed that the present GPS government has overstayed and they must be replaced by a new administration.

“The BN-GPS government has been in control of Sarawak politics for almost 60 years and they must be replaced. Let PSB take over.”

He said that PSB team is a well-blend of experienced and professionals, ready to contest the election and ready to serve in the new state government.

“We hope that the new strength, the new wave and the new power of the people will be able to realize PSB forming the new state government in the near future,” Rayong added.

On the other hand, PSB secretary-general George Lo claimed the decision to isolate the party from being a GPS friendly party had set their direction towards a truly independent local-based party, giving them an edge to face the next state election.

With Pakatan Harapan coalition component parties facing numerous internal issues and unfulfilled promises, Lo said the GPS government had also failed to look after the interests of the state, such as the unsatisfactory infrastructure in the rural areas.

He questioned the government initiative of embarking digital economy when pockets of community in Sarawak are still not able to enjoy basic necessities such as electricity, water, roads and proper healthcare.