Sabah health dept to screen all arrivals from Wuhan

KOTA KINABALU: The public need not worry about visitors coming from Wuhan as the State Health Department is taking precautionary measures in the wake of the recent outbreak of pneumonia (respiratory illness) in that particular city in China.

Giving the assurance, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew said the health authorities are taking appropriate steps to screen all arrivals from Wuhan at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA).

“The government is keen to allay public concerns over the current situation. Please do not panic. The State Health Department has a health office at the KKIA and has been conducting thermal scanning for incoming international flights.

“Health personnel stationed at the airport will carry out temperature screening of passengers arriving on flights from Wuhan,” Liew, who is also the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, said in a statement here yesterday.

According to Liew, there are 10 flights per week from Wuhan operated by AirAsia daily and three times per week by Malindo Air.